Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $13,990.84 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $13,990.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, John Drayton Wise sold 1,160 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $22,898.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36.

Insmed Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of INSM traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,518. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

