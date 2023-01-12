Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $397-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.33- EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

