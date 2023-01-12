Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $397-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.33- EPS.
Integra LifeSciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.