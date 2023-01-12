International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $260.11.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

