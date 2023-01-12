International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

