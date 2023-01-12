International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

