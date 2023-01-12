International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

