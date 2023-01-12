International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

