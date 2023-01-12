International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $253.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $282.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

