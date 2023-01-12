International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $359.45 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.51. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
