International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 3.4% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.80. 1,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 645,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,650. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $561,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

