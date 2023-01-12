Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 218,518 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $48.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 585,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

