Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 64,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,879,501 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $24.35.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

