Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.52. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

