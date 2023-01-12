Investment House LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $297.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

