Investment House LLC Has $11.17 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,804 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.93 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $274.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

