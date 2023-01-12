Investment House LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $259.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $327.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.