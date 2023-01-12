Investment House LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

