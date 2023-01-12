Investment House LLC Purchases 1,955 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,219,258.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,435 shares of company stock worth $127,898,399. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $360.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $342.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.07 and a 200-day moving average of $336.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

