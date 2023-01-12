Investment House LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

