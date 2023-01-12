Investment House LLC Sells 325 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

A opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.