Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,848 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 4,359 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MP traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,477. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

