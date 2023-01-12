Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 55,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,296% compared to the average daily volume of 2,305 call options.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.79. 29,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,913,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.