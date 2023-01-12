Invitoken (INVI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $75,516.78 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00008563 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.