iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.25. 122,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 330,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

