iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.1% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $453,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 683,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.85. 10,078,852 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

