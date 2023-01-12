iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.41. 454,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 282,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.
