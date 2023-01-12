iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 1,219,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,656,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.