iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,661,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MBB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.67. 19,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,232. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.