iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,898,964 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.