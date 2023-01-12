iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,461 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 1,458,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 1,009,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,998. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

