iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.57. 2,110,374 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.