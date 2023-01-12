iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,969,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $179.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $219.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

