iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. 6,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,889. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

