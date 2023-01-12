iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.11.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

