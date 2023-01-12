iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 32,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,908. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

