iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Trimmed by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,479 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.