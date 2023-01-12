J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $25,981,030 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.