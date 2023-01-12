J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

