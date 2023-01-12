J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $544.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.21 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

