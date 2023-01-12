J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

