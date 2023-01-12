J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEFA opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

