J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,561 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

