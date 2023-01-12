Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 57 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.61. The company has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of 235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 58.97 and a quick ratio of 58.34.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

