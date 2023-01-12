Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 264,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

