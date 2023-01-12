James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

National Beverage stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Beverage

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

