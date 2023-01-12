James Investment Research Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.25 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.23.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

