James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,375.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 828,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,825 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

GDX opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

