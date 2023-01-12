James Investment Research Inc. Invests $28,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,777,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

