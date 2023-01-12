James Investment Research Inc. Invests $37,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

