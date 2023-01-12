James Investment Research Inc. Invests $46,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11,470.1% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.
iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.
