James Investment Research Inc. Invests $46,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11,470.1% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.